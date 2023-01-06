A third of Poles favour the return of compulsory military service in Poland, according to a new poll.
The survey by the Social Changes pollster for the wPolityce.pl website put those in favour of conscription at 34 percent with 43 percent opposed and 23 percent having no opinion.
Support for military service was expressed by 49 percent of voters for the ruling United Right coalition while among supporters of the main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), 51 percent were against the move, with one in three being in favour.
Social Changes conducted the poll between December 30, 2022, and January 2, 2023, on a representative national sample of 1,051 Poles using the Computer Assisted Web Interview method.
(PAP) ej/md
