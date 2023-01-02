Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 8.84 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Monday morning.
According to the SG, on Sunday, Border Guard officers carried out around 9,800 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine.
The Border Guard also said that over 7.05 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Sunday, around 7,200 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.
(PAP) mf/jd
