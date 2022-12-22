Law and Justice (PiS) president Jarosław Kaczyński is indeed in hospital at the moment, but it is due to a well-planned visit; please don’t worry, everything is fine - PiS spokesman, Rafał Bochenek, said on Wednesday.
Bochenek was asked at a press conference on Wednesday whether it was true that Law and Justice (PiS) president Jarosław Kaczyński is currently in hospital and has been excluded from any public activity.
Mr President Jarosław Kaczyński, indeed, is in hospital, yes, but it is due to a well-planned visit. Everything is going according to plan. Therefore, please do not worry, everything is really fine
— said a spokesman for the Law and Justice party.
According to PAP’s information, the issue concerns a previously scheduled orthopaedic surgery, which went well.
Tłum. K.J./tkwl/PAP
