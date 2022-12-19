I want to send a clear message: there is no Tusk effect, and we should not let ourselves be told that kind of spin. Tusk is losing.
- Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tells the portal wPolityce.pl and the weekly ‘Sieci’.
PO President Donald Tusk is touring the country and waving the war bill at rallies, accusing the ruling camp of every consequence of Putin’s aggression, preying on every Polish effort to stop this threat. In difficult times, such turbopopulism can be dangerous. So what’s the cure?
PREMIER MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI: The cure is to remind people of the truth. The theses made by Mr Tusk are all lies. The most important thing is that Poles can see the enormous effort we are making to defend the country from the effects of war and crises. We act efficiently; when the problem arises, we prepare solutions, we implement them. Our cabinet does not avert its eyes from problems. An anti-inflation shield that has been effective for many months, fertiliser subsidies, protective allowances, energy subsidies, a freeze on energy prices to take up part of the increases, the battle for coal, credit holidays, cutting VAT on food. Here one could continue listing at length.
Is the battle won?
Yes, although it is still continuing. I am not turning a blind eye to the problems, nor are we pretending that there is no problem. Let’s remember the opposition’s narrative: coal was supposed to be scarce, and then it was supposed to be too expensive, now they’re crying that there’s too much of it, and they also said that coal doesn’t burn on a shovel. It all turned out to be a chutzpach and a happening.
Do you know the children’s series about the Smurfs?
Of course.
There’s a smurf called Grouchy, who only scrutinises others, criticises, lectures and grumbles. A whiny malcontent. Just like Donald Tusk.
How dangerous is the opposition?
We do not underestimate anyone. We have humility within us. We know that you can always lose to someone. But the truth is that it is the easiest to lose to yourself. And we can all see, after all, that the opposition is also looking for allies somewhere on the periphery of our camp. Thus the most ardent radicals from one side and the other join forces and work together to ensure that there is no EU money.
This is not our course. We are taking the middle road, because this is how we can best protect the standard of living of Poles, fight the global economic crisis, and build a strong army.
In many places, the opposition gets in the way, and this is true in such fundamental, important matters for everyone.
Is there any so-called Tusk effect?
There is no Tusk effect. This is the maelstrom and spin and PR of Donald Tusk. The opposition is stuck in the shallows. Seven years ago, the platform led by Ewa Kopacz had very similar polls to those of Donald Tusk today.
In the meantime there were Mr Schetyna, Mr Budka, and it didn’t work for them. Despite the fact that they are eating up support for Szymon Holownia. Not surprising, by the way, as he has become an extension of the PO. All these changes of leaders, coalitions, mergers have resulted in nothing; they have not managed to rise above our level.
I want to send a clear message: there is no Tusk effect; we should not allow ourselves to be fooled with such spin. Tusk is losing.
