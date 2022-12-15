From 19 to 21 October this year, Warsaw was hosting the 5th Solidarity Women’s Forum ‘Courageous and Unbowed. Women for Independence’, in the organisation of which the Polish National Foundation is involved.
This is a periodic meeting, the aim of which is to broaden knowledge of the role and position of women in Poland both historically and in modern times. The theme of this year’s Forum was the role of Polish women in gaining freedom and maintaining independence, as well as the many roles played by women in contemporary social life.
„The Polish National Foundation is the producer of the film „Fight for Voice” („Walka o głos”), a production that presents to an international audience the role of Polish women in the fight for Poland’s independence. We therefore support activities that put the heroism of Polish women on a pedestal as participants in key moments of history. PFN’s participation in the Congress of Solidarity Women is a natural continuation of this idea and at the same time an extension of this important activity. We wish to participate in an event which honours Polish women as initiators of the Solidarity movement”
— Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, said.
The Forum included a conference and a series of thematically linked accompanying meetings. This year’s edition of the Forum is special because it marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Women’s Section of the NSZZ Solidarność.
„The 5th NSZZ Solidarność Women’s Forum was an excellent opportunity to broaden historical knowledge, exchange views and experiences as well as consolidate social ties. This regular event was supported by the Polish National Foundation, which recognises the priceless role of women in social life. We are delighted that the panel discussions have made it possible to commemorate the Heroines of the 1980s Opposition”
— Michał Góras, Vice-President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, added.
During the Forum, an Honorary Primus in Agendo Badge was also awarded, which is a prize given to individuals, organisations and institutions to honour special activities in favour of social and family policy and the labour market. The award also recognises the most valuable and interesting initiatives, innovative achievements and ground-breaking projects.
The 5th Solidarity Women’s Forum was co-organised by the Ministry of Family and Social Policy, and the conference was held under the Honorary Patronage of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Poland, Ms Małgorzata Gosiewska, and the Minister of Family and Social Policy, Ms Marlena Maląg.
