The Atlantic Cinema in Warsaw hosted the Polish premiere of the film ‘Chopin. I’m not afraid of the darkness’.
As part of its cooperation with Inbornmedia, the Polish National Foundation supported the foreign promotion of the film, which will be launched next year.
The film ‘Chopin. I’m not afraid of the darkness’ is a documentary that brings together the stories of three outstanding pianists who, apart from their passion for Chopin’s music, are united by difficult historical experiences that left a mark on the lives of societies. The film features the stories told by Leszek Możdżer, Won Jae - Yeon and Fares Mark Basmadjie.
The main characters prepare for special concerts in places where nobody would expect to hear live music: at the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz Birkenau, near the border with dictatorial North Korea and in the centre of Beirut, just after the explosion at its port.
„The film ‘Chopin. I am not afraid of darkness’ is a masterpiece of a documentary, a successful attempt to tell a difficult story through the prism of Frederic Chopin’s music. The music of Chopin unites not only music lovers, but also becomes a contribution to the narrative of the tragedy of nations, whereas in the interpretation of Leszek Możdżer, Won Jae - Yeon and Fares Mark Basmadjie, it leads us through the history of the 20th century and the contemporary history. The Polish National Foundation granted support for the foreign distribution of the film, as we felt that these contents must be told to the widest audience possible, and Chopin’s music provides a universal background to the complex biography of nations, above all the Polish national community”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, Chairman of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
The Polish National Foundation is involved in the foreign promotion of the film, which will include a series of screenings, not only in the most important cultural capitals of the world such as Paris, New York, London and Berlin, but also in places where Chopin’s music appears popular, such as Japan. The documentary’s message is to reinforce the image of Poland as a supporter of peace in the world.,
