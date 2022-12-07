The latest poll on the support for political parties, carried out by the Social Changes studio on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, has brought very good news for the United Right. The party led by Jarosław Kaczyński has achieved its best result in many months, and increased its lead over the Civic Coalition to as much as 12 per cent. It is remarkable that the support for the three medium-sized parties is identical: Confederation, Left and Poland 2050; PSL still below the threshold.
According to our survey, 40 per cent of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right, which is 2 percentage points more than in the previous research.
The Civic Coalition can count on 28 per cent backing, down 1 percentage point.
The Confederation also loses 1 point, and can count on 8 per cent support.
The Left is also down slightly, and the result is 8 per cent. Previously, it was 1 point higher.
Poland 2050 unchanged - also 8 per cent.
The Polish People’s Party has the support of 4 per cent of respondents; the same result as a week ago.
Kukiz‘15 has 2 per cent of voters, an increase of 1 percentage point.
Support for the Porozumienie remained unchanged at 1 per cent.
Declared turnout is 57 per cent, down by 3 percentage points.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method between 25 and 28 November 2022, on an online panel, on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1066 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
