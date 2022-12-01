On 6 November, the Polish Archaeological Station in Kutaisi was inaugurated with the support of the Polish National Foundation.
In order to celebrate the contribution of the Caucasian Polish community to the development of Georgia, the National Agency for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage of Georgia declared 2018 the „year of Polish cultural heritage in Georgia”, which involved a number of activities aimed at researching and promoting the heritage of the Polish community and Poles in Georgia.
Given the importance of the anniversary, the Polish National Foundation joined in celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Polish presence in the Caucasus and decided to support the renovation of the buildings of the Polish archaeological station in Kutaisi.
„The Research Station in Georgia is not only a facility conducting advanced international projects, but also an institution dedicated to the education and promotion of Polish science and culture in the Caucasus region. The use of drones for exploration work is an innovative method for obtaining historical data, which is being used at the centre. By supporting the establishment of the Polish Research Station in Georgia, the Polish National Foundation is de facto once again contributing to the establishment of institutions abroad that will support Polish public and cultural diplomacy. After Washington and Vilnius, we will now have yet another institution involved in Polish promotional activities”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
The project included the adaptation and equipping of the station’s premises, laboratory, storage, kitchen and sanitary facilities, as well as library and residential rooms. The activities co-financed by PFN mainly concerned excavations focused on the search for documentation, traces of the ancient capital of Colchis and the search for traces of a prisoner of war camp and graves of prisoners of war in the Kutaisi area. Thanks to PFN’s involvement, a 3D scan of the Gvardzilas-Glde cave was made, a drawing and photographic documentation of some of the artefacts from the huge collection coming from the excavations at the site was prepared. Also, training in the methods of modern archaeological documentation was conducted for young researchers from Georgia.
„The establishment of a scientific and research institution is of great importance for the development of Polish-Georgian relations and the strengthening of Poland’s presence in the region. Therefore, the Polish National Foundation is committed to the establishment of this first European permanent archaeological station in the Caucasus. Its opening is an essential element for conducting professional research and organising new research missions”
— Michał Góras, Vice President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, noted.
The opening ceremony of the Polish-Georgian Interdisciplinary Research Centre itself was divided into several stages. The first was the lighting of candles and paying tribute at the site of the NKVD transit camp and at the monument to President Władysław Raczkiewicz in the Polish-Georgian Friendship Square. Afterwards, a plaque dedicated to the Poles - victims of the NKVD camp - was unveiled at the Research Centre. This event and the presentation of the achievements of the archaeologists involved with the Centre officially inaugurated its activities.
