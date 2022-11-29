In recent weeks, a number of articles in Polish public opinion aim to confirm the thesis that allegedly „Poles are fed up with Ukrainian refugees”.
Interestingly, such voices can be heard on both the left and the right side of Polish society.
The former are fine with such a thesis, as they simply cannot bear the fact that Poles have behaved almost heroically in the case of Ukrainian refugees.
The latter are pushing such theses probably because they believe it will bring them political or social benefits. Surely the work of Russian agents must also be taken into account.
At the same time, there is not a single respectable study that would confirm that Poles are ‘tired’ of refugees from Ukraine.
Of course, it would be quite silly to claim that there have been no changes and that the enthusiasm of Poles is as strong as at the beginning of the war. However, these changes are minor and, in the overall situation, completely insignificant.
An unprecedented situation
As I have already stated several times, the way the Poles have responded to the humanitarian crisis in the east is just beyond compare.
Accommodating 3 million people in private homes, with not a single large refugee camp, is something that deserves to be admired by all. And I don’t think the Poles are aware of this. It is as if someone has prevented them from comprehending what a good job they have done.
In a situation like today, with an 8 per cent increase in population and the psychological pressure of war, small shifts in mood are simply inevitable.
I remember the situation in Croatia during the War of Independence, when tensions began to rise between those living in the country and the BiH Croats who had left their homes. If this was the case between members of one nation, certain tensions must have emerged between two different nations.
But, again, as I have already written, this minor tension is irrelevant.
The Poles passed the great test of humanitarianism. And they continue to ace it.
It is important to recognise the fact.
