„This is a historic event and a historic time. I am glad that we can all participate in it. The events of recent months, Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the brutal war taking place near the Polish border have made it clear to all of us how important the security of the state is”
— Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said in Seoul, while speaking after signing a letter of intent on the Pątnów nuclear power plant.
Agreement between Poland and South Korea
The Ministry of State Assets and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea concluded an agreement in Seoul on Monday regarding cooperation and support for the project to build a nuclear power plant in Pątnów using Korean technology. The agreement was signed by the Minister of Assets, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin and the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea Lee Chang-Yang. At the same time, PGE, ZE PAK and the Korean KHNP signed a letter of intent in Seoul on the development of a plan to build a nuclear power plant in Pątnów based on Korean APR 1400 reactor technology.
The parties - the ministries - declare in the agreement that they will seek to define the scope of cooperation and the agenda for the Pątnów project, and then prepare an updated version of the agreement. The parties also declare that they will strengthen their cooperation with regard to the exchange of necessary information. The agreement does not create any obligations under international law and does not impose any obligations on the parties, indicated the text of the agreement.
Prior to this, Prime Minister Morawiecki outlined the decisions taken in recent days to build Poland’s first nuclear power plant. The US energy company Westinghouse is to be a partner in its construction. The head of government said that the aim of these measures is to ensure Poland’s energy independence.
Nuclear power plants will help to make us independent from the moods of the market, the stock market and the weather
— he stressed. He also announced that the government plans to build six reactors in three nuclear power plants. The construction of nuclear power plants, he added, does not exclude the possibility of developing renewable energy sources.
