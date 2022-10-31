The latest survey regarding support for political parties, carried out by the Social Changes studio on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl, has not confirmed that there are any sudden changes on the political scene. The United Right has stable support among the largest group of voters, so there is no question of the Civic Coalition taking the lead. The performance of the middle parties remains stable as well.
According to our poll, 36 per cent of respondents declared their intention to vote for the United Right; this is the same result as in the previous round of our survey.
29 per cent of respondents intend to vote for the Civic Coalition, an increase of 1 percentage point.
Poland 2050 was supported by 10 per cent of respondents - no change compared to the previous survey wave.
The Left is supported by 8 per cent of respondents, thus maintaining its support as well.
Unchanged support for the Confederation - 8 per cent.
The Polish People’s Party was indicated by 5 per cent of respondents, i.e. the same as before.
Kukiz‘15 with the support of 1 per cent of respondents - a decrease of 1 percentage point.
The Agreement was indicated by 1 per cent of voters - unchanged.
Declared turnout remains the same - 59 per cent.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method between 21 and 24 October 2022, on an online panel, on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1066 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
