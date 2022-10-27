„Call out Kaczynski or I’ll kill you!” - shouted a 20-year-old who tried to force his way into the PiS headquarters on Nowogrodzka Street in Warsaw. The tvp.info portal published footage from a camera placed at the entrance to the building.
I want to see Kaczyński, he knows what this is about
— said a man trying to enter the headquarters.
And who exactly is Kaczyński?
— asked the person working in the party office.
The man I am trying to see and he knows I want to see him. You go and ask him out because you don’t know what this is about
— replied the attacker.
„I will kill you”.
When the man received a refusal he began to formulate threats:
„If you don’t open the door, I’ll break it down and kill you”. — shouted the 20-year-old.
Do you want to see? Do you want to f*** face it? Call Kaczynski! - he added.
And this isn’t where it stopped.
I’m the most serious man in the world, and you’re about to be dead. Call out Kaczynski, call out Kaczynski!
— repeated the aggressor.
Call out Kaczynski or I will kill you
— threatened the man.
The 20-year-old started banging on the door and when a security guard intervened, he got into a scuffle with him.
The incident took place on Tuesday after 3pm in the building at 84/86 Nowogrodzka Street, which houses the headquarters of Law and Justice. The police officers who were called in by security guards were forced to intervene at the scene.
