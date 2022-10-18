The Polish National Foundation became involved in the celebrations commemorating the Battle of Savannah, the fight for American independence. Savannah is a particularly important place for Poland, where on 9 October, during an attack, Kazimierz Pułaski was mortally wounded.
The commemoration took place at Battlefield Memorial Park. One of the plaques, dedicated to Commander Captain Jan Kwiryn Mieszkowski, was funded by the Polish National Foundation. This soldier, born into a noble Polish family from Karczew, joined the French Legion formed by the Duke de Lauzun. While in America, he was promoted to captain commander of the Second Hussar Squadron in Lauzun’s Legion. He fought with great honour at Yorktown against the notorious General Banastre Tarleton. Returning to France, he survived the French Revolution and died in Vassy.
„We are pleased that, as the Polish National Foundation, we can promote and at the same time cherish the memory of great Poles abroad also in this way. Until now, we have primarily been aware of two figures who took part in the American War of Independence, namely Tadeusz Kościuszko and Kazimierz Pułaski. It was in Savannah, in this important place that Pulaski died. Thanks to organisations such as the ACFPC, we can add more people to this list, such as Captain Jan Kwiryn Mieszkowski”
— Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, said.
Like every year, the ceremony organised by the American Council for Polish Culture was attended by representatives of local and national authorities, while this year it was also joined by representatives of the Polish National Foundation.
„The United States is an important focus for the Polish National Foundation. It was here, in June, that we participated in the opening of the Museum of Victims of Communism, which dedicates a lot of space to Poland and its fight against this criminal system. The Savannah ceremony is another venue where we can introduce more figures who heroically fought for the independence that is so important to us”
— Michał Góras, vice president of the Polish National Foundation, added.
The American Council for Polish Culture is an organisation that aims to promote Polish culture, heritage and history and cross-cultural understanding in the United States. It serves as a network and national leadership body among affiliated Polish-American cultural organisations throughout the United States.
The Savannah celebration also included the annual convention and conference of the Gazeta Polska Clubs. One of the panels entitled „The Role of General Kazimierz Pułaski in the Fight for Polish and American Independence, Soldiers of General Kazimierz Pułaski” was attended by the President of the Board of Directors of the Polish National Foundation, Dr Marcin Zarzecki.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/618642-commemorating-the-battle-of-savannah