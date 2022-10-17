The street next to the Russian embassy will be named „Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression”. This is the result of the efforts of Law and Justice councillors.
Back in July, a group of Warsaw PiS councillors proposed that the avenue of trees between Belwederska and the fence of the Russian embassy should be named „Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression”.
The idea is a consequence of various social initiatives and voices of communities who requested that the area around the Russian embassy should commemorate this Russian aggression in a particular way
— Filip Frąckowiak, a Law and Justice (PiS) councillor who submitted the application to the Warsaw City Hall on behalf of PiS councillors, told the portal wPolityce.pl back then.
Success
The efforts of the PiS councillors ended up with success. Filip Frąckowiak announced the naming of the street Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression.
I am proud to announce that the Warsaw Council has named the street next to the Russian embassy the Avenue of Victims of Russian Aggression. I would like to thank Law and Justice party in Warsaw for this initiative and for their confidence in passing the project to me to be implemented. I would like to express my gratitude to all the councillors who supported the vote. Belwederska is naturally left intact
- he wrote.
Tłum. K.J.
