Beautiful Sanok market square witnessed an incredible „success” of the anti-Ukrainian action of Grzegorz Braun’s party. Not a single person showed any interest in it.
Representatives of the Konfederacja Korony Polskiej (the Confederation of the Polish Crown) organised an information picket in the Sanok market square. The activists put up a banner, loudspeakers and started an agitation as part of the „Stop the Ukrainianisation of Poland” action. They also released a speech by Grzegorz Braun.
Voids in the market
Braun’s associates, however, cannot regard the campaign as successful. As can be seen in the footage from Sanok, their party’s message was of interest to absolutely no one.
The market was completely empty; not a single person came up to have a talk or to grab a leaflet.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/617735-unprecedented-success-of-the-party-of-braun