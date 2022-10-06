What Radosław Sikorski has written, is being shown by the Russian ambassador to the UN as proof of their innocence”
— said Law and Justice president Jarosław Kaczynski at a meeting with Stargard residents on Sunday. According to him, Russia could not have been served better.
Scandalous entry by Sikorski
On Friday, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution tabled by the US and Albania condemning Russia for its attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory and calling on Moscow to withdraw its troops. The only country to vote against the draft was Russia, which has a veto right. Four countries refrained from voting. What caused a shock was the speech of a Russian diplomat at the UN, who thanked Radosław Sikorski for his entry on Nord Stream.
A few days ago, Sikorski suggested in a Twitter post that the US was behind the damage to the Russian-German gas pipeline. „Thank you, USA”. - wrote the former head of the Foreign Ministry. In a subsequent post, Sikorski also explained that he was pleased that „Nord Stream, which all Polish governments have fought against for 20 years, is now 3/4 paralysed.
That is good news for Poland. May the Danish investigation identify the perpetrators
— he wrote.
Working hypotheses about who had the motive and the ability to do this, I would naturally only make on my own behalf
— he stressed.
Sikorski did a favour to Russia
Kaczyński, referring to this statement on Sunday at a meeting with residents of Stargard (West Pomerania), said: „After all, what Radosław Sikorski said, is shown by the Russian ambassador to the UN as proof of their innocence.”
Yes, ladies and gentlemen, one could not do a better service
— assessed the President of the Law and Justice party.
Why did he do it? I don’t know, but I know he has done it. Some call it extravagance. Ladies and gentlemen, we can talk about extravagance if someone, say, came to some diplomatic party, wearing briefs,’
— Kaczyński stressed.
According to him, „it would be a diplomatic disgrace, it would be a scandal”.
Such a situation could be interpreted to mean that someone is full of extravagance, or that there is something not quite right with him,
— the Law and Justice president said.
And in this case, he added, ” the head, I think, is ok, only there appear to be some other reasons”.
But what are they? I hope that one day we can identify them
— he added.
The PiS president was also speaking about Radosław Sikorski in Koszalin. As he stated, „there is nothing new under the sun” in Sikorski’s entry.
