**A delegation of the Polish National Foundation and officer cadre as well as NATO soldiers laid wreaths and lit candles in memory of the heroes of Westerplatte, the Polish Soldiers who fought and died during World War II, at the place where the Germans began their assault on Poland.
Representatives of the Polish National Foundation, together with officers and NATO soldiers stationed in Poland, took part in the commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of World War II at Westerplatte. The Zwiastun programme has been realised by PFN since 2017. It is a pioneering project carried out in cooperation with the NATO Combat Battle Group. Successive units of the NATO contingent’s soldiers (Americans, British, Croats and Romanians) have already been familiarised with Poland’s history, national heritage, culture and customs. The project’s aim is to promote the image of the Republic of Poland, support activities concerning the knowledge and patriotic attitudes, and build positive awareness of the country.
The outbreak of the Second World War, the German invasion of Poland and the consequent start of the Second World War, are among the most important events in the history of our country. What is the duty of the Polish National Foundation is to cultivate the memory of the events that are linked to the 1939 - 1945 war.
The war in Ukraine has forced us to intensify our activities carried out within the framework of the Zwiastun project. We are providing educational services to successive contingents of NATO soldiers. The Polish National Foundation is expanding the areas of cooperation with NATO by including visits of NATO officers and soldiers also to Lithuania and Latvia.
Westerplatte is a place of symbolism, it is a place related to the beginning of the tragedy that was World War II. The attendance of NATO soldiers at the commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the outbreak of World War II is an expression of tribute by American, British, Croatian and Romanian soldiers to the heroism of Polish warriors. The fact that we can jointly participate in this event is not only an honour for us, but also proof of the success of PFN’s activities in creating an area for remembrance and respect towards heroic soldiers,
— Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation, stated.
Drawing the attention of the soldiers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation to the events of 83 years ago is an important history lesson about Poland. In order to address the soldiers’ wishes, PFN enabled them to participate in the celebrations at Westerplatte, which were held with the participation of representatives of the Polish government. The anniversary of the outbreak of the Second World War was also an opportunity to visit the Navy Cemetery in Gdynia and visit the Second World War Museum, the Museum in Stutthof, as well as to lay a wreath at the Monument to the Defenders of the Polish Post.
The presence of the PFN and NATO Soldiers at Westerplatte on 1 September and in the Tri-City on these days is a particularly important sign considering the war situation in Ukraine. Remembering the heroes of the 1939 Autumn Campaign, we can clearly perceive the heroism of the Ukrainian people. It is impossible to separate ourselves from this link. At the same time, we are going to talk about the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and the events of August 1980. With this historical brace that spans centuries of our history, we intend to tell the story of Poland to our Allies
— Cezary Andrzej Jurkiewicz - PFN Vice-President added.
The project included educational trips to places that are of great importance to our country. The soldiers visited, among others, in Warsaw: Warsaw Uprising Museum, the Museum of the Polish Army and the Royal Castle, the Military Cemetery in Powązki, the Museum of Blessed Father Jerzy Popiełuszko, the General Kukliński Memorial Chamber, the Museum of Polish Cursed Soldiers, the Museum of John Paul II and Primate Wyszyński; additionally: Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Oświęcim, Wawel Castle, the Home Army Museum in Kraków, the Stutthof Museum in Sztutowo, the Riese Complex in the Sowie Mountains, Panorama Racławicka in Wrocław, the Underground Town of Osówka - a place of forced labour of prisoners of a branch of the Gross Rosen camp, the Museum of the Navy and ORP Blyskawica in Gdynia, the World War II Museum in Gdańsk, the Castle in Książ and many others. They took part in sporting events such as the Independence Run and the Wolf Trace Remembrance Run dedicated to the memory of cursed soldiers.
