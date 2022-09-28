„24.02” - this is the title of the photographic exhibition opened under the honorary patronage of Professor Piotr Gliński, Deputy Prime Minister. The curators are Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the PFN, and Michał Góras, Vice-President of the PFN. The photographs were taken by Maciej Biedrzycki and the commentary is by Krzysztof Kapłon.
The 14 large-scale photographs and boards bearing descriptions in three languages (Polish, English and Ukrainian) will be displayed at the Stara Kordegarda in Warsaw. The Polish National Foundation (PFN) together with the National Cultural Centre wish to express the solidarity of Poles with the fighting Ukraine.
The „24.02” is a unique photo documentary of places that, during this tragic time of war, constituted a field of human drama, events that were accompanied by emotions like fear, anxiety, fatigue, weariness, uncertainty, trauma but also compassion, the desire to provide concrete support and help.
„The exhibition „24.02” by Maciej Biedrzycki is a tragic story of war refugees from Ukraine, but at the same time a story of international solidarity and help given to women and children in a critical situation on the part of Poles, Polish institutions and Polish organisations. We live in an iconographic culture, so we employ images that multidimensionally represent the terrible situation of the victims of war, but also that which is noble and virtuous in people - selfless help.
Poland is referred to as a humanitarian power due to the unprecedented social mobilisation and activity of public institutions in supporting refugees from Ukraine. This titanic assistance is proof of the humanism and empathy of one nation towards another nation” - Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
„It is one of the areas of activity of the Polish National Foundation to ensure the provision of accurate and up-to-date information to the public. Let us remember that in parallel to warfare, there is an information war. Thanks to the exhibition „24.02.” presenting photographs by Maciej Biedrzycki, we wanted to document in an artistic way the aid given by Poles to refugees from Ukraine. The exhibition shows the social reaction of Poles responding with good to the evil that many Ukrainians have suffered at the hands of the Russians.”
— said Michał Góras, Vice-President of the PFN.
The Polish National Foundation is very active in supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom.
Noteworthy contributions include support for the purchase of professional personal protection kits for soldiers of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Army (WOT), transports of donations to victims of war, assistance to sick children from Ukraine, including the evacuation of children with oncological diseases to Poland, and the protection of historical monuments from the destructive effects of war. In addition, PFN funded Polish language tuition for Ukrainian refugees, supported the publication of a Ukrainian-Polish dictionary and funded scholarships for Ukrainian medical workers. PFN has also organised foreign media logistical support for documenting the situation at the border in order to combat disinformation.
The exhibition is dedicated to the victims of war, refugees, and all Poles providing unprecedented assistance to those most in need.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/616084-2402