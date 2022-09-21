A historical fiction film „Orlęta Grodno 39” directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewicz and featuring music by Michał Lorenc, portraying a dramatic story of the war as seen through the eyes of a twelve-year-old boy, Leon, is set to be released in September. The Polish National Foundation, as a patron of film productions, joined in financing the promotion of the film.
As the school year begins, on 1 September 1939, the school building is bombed by German planes. For Leoś, Tadek, Ewelina and thousands of Polish children, the beginning of the war will become a tragic experience of hastened growing up. On 17 September 1939, under Soviet-German agreements, the Red Army enters Poland and plans to occupy Grodno on 20 September. The city’s defenders begin an uneven, heroic struggle. The few military units are supported by the civilian population, mainly schoolchildren. It is the children and young people who heroically defend the city, becoming victims of the aggressors’ extreme cruelty.
„The aim of our actions is to support Polish cinematography, especially with regard to historical movies. PFN has joined in the activities related to the distribution of the fiction film „Orlęta Grodno 39”, directed by Krzysztof Łukaszewic, with the aim of reaching the largest possible audience with an outstanding tragic story domestically and abroad.
The contemporary society is a collective dominated by audiovisual information, and therefore films are an obvious tool to communicate about complex and multithreaded topics. I am convinced that the next film, in which we are participating together with WFDiF and TVP, will provide strong feelings, emotions and impressions, and will also leave the viewers with reflection and awareness of the idea of self-sacrifice for others. The film’s gala premiere will take place on 5 September this year at the Multikino cinema in Złote Tarasy in Warsaw.”
— said PFN CEO Dr Marcin Zarzecki.
„The film is the first production to cover the Soviet army’s aggression against Poland in September 1939. The moving story of the Grodno Eaglets - young Poles who heroically defended the borders of their homeland, especially today when Russia is once again committing genocide - needs to be brought to mind. With the involvement in the promotion of the film, we want to give due honour and recognition to the young participants in the fight against the Soviet aggressor in September 1939 as well as to all Poles who stood up to the invader, defending our borders. This is particularly important in the context of attempts to destroy their memory through the devastation of Polish cemeteries by the totalitarian regime performed by the Belarusian services.”
— said PFN Vice-President Michał Góras.
The Polish National Foundation has become involved in the promotion and distribution of the films on contemporary issues so that it can reach the widest possible audience at home and abroad, and so that it can properly convey to viewers the real atrocities of the war.
Tłum. K.J.
