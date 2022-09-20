The Polish National Foundation (Polska Fundacja Narodowa - PFN) has delivered IFAK (Individual First Aid Kit) first aid kits and emergency backpacks to soldiers fighting in Ukraine. They have reached many brigades and frontline battalions.
Since the outbreak of war and the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Polish National Foundation has been actively involved in helping our eastern neighbour. In addition to humanitarian aid mainly intended for civilians, evacuation of affected children to Polish hospitals and hospices, PFN’s involvement extends to soldiers.
„War is an exceptionally tragic situation the consequences of which are borne by the innocent. We find many parallels between Germany’s and Russia’s aggression against Poland in 1939 and Russia’s attack on Ukraine in 2022. The Polish National Foundation organises convoys of humanitarian aid, supports children from Ukraine staying in Polish hospices and children requiring continued oncological treatment in Poland. We actively fight against Russian disinformation and invite American and British media to Poland. PFN’s support for the provision of first-aid kits and emergency backpacks for Ukrainian soldiers complements the extensive range of aid activities undertaken by the Foundation. The Foundation stands wherever the Polish raison d’état requires it”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the PFN Board.
The provision of individual first-aid kits by PFN comes in support of the activities carried out by Ukraina Pomagamy Zbiórka Medyczna, which provides medical aid to, among others, the Lviv Volunteer Medical Battalion, the Naval Medical Service in Mykolaiv, the 45th Motorised Rifle Brigade, the 95th Zhytomyr Brigade, the Territorial Defence in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy.
One of the key elements of medical support are specialised military first aid kits. These first aid kits are the equipment of every soldier and every person carrying out support activities at the front (e.g. medical services). Their valuable contents make it possible to save the lives of combat casualties even before professional medical assistance can be provided.
Tłum. K.J.
