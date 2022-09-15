The survey carried out by the Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl and conducted prior to the presentation of the report on Polish war losses as a result of German aggression and occupation, shows increasing public support for our country’s claims against Germany in connection with the destruction and damage suffered by Poland during World War II.
In response to the question:
Do you believe that Germany should pay war reparations to Poland, i.e. compensation for damage and crimes caused during World War II?
— a positive answer was given by 64 per cent of respondents. Compared to an identical survey in November last year, this represents an increase of 6 percentage points.
At the same time, the number of those who oppose bringing up this issue dropped significantly - 16 per cent of respondents; the previous figure was 8 points higher.
20 per cent of respondents chose the answer ‘difficult to say’; the figure previously was 18 per cent.
As many as 91 per cent of United Right voters support the demand to pay reparations to Poland; among Civic Coalition voters the figure is only 34 per cent. Interestingly, the issue of reparations to Poland is also supported by a distinct majority of Poland 2050 voters - 53 per cent.
The survey thus further proves that the reparations issue has gained sustained public support. In the next round of the poll, we will verify the perception of the subject after the publication of the Report and the discussion that is taking place in Poland and around the world on this issue.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method via an online panel from 8 to 11 July 2022. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1073 people took part in the survey.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/614441-exactly-how-strong-is-poles-support-for-reparations