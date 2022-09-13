The death of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has caused a stir around the world, including Poland. Many Polish politicians and journalists have tweeted posts in which they bid farewell to the late Queen and offer their condolences to the British people.
A wave of online comments following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The following are just some of the posts by Polish politicians and journalists, published in response to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Today we bid farewell to a great British Queen and a very brave woman.
Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has died. The longest reigning monarch in the history of this country. An icon, a symbol of the power, culture and traditions of the United Kingdom. May she rest in peace.
British Queen Elizabeth II has died. This is the end of a certain era. I send my sincerest condolences to our British allies and friends. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.
Queen Elizabeth II is dead. She will be remembered as the longest reigning monarch. Here’s a homemade photo of my parents’ visit to Buckingham Palace. RIP
Queen Elizabeth II has died. A strong and extraordinary woman. She was Queen of the United Kingdom since 1952.R.I.P She lived to be 96 years old.
Immense sadness. The end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after a reign of 70 years. Our condolences to our British friends.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. The most distinguished monarch and the most outstanding figure of the last centuries. The one and only. An irreparable loss for the whole world.
Queen Elizabeth II has died. A monumental and undoubtedly outstanding figure. She will continue to be an inspiration to many for decades to come… RIP.
Queen Elizabeth II has died. A certain period in history has come to an end. Condolences to her loved ones and the entire British nation.
Queen Elizabeth had even planned her death according to the royal calendar. She said goodbye to the old Prime Minister, welcomed the new Prime Minister and then left. Very impressive. #QueenElizabeth
„My country will never forget the courage of the Polish pilots, one of those few to whom, as Churchill rightly said, so much was owed. Who knows if the flame of freedom would not have been smothered if Poland had not stood by our side in those days.” - Elizabeth II at the Polish Parliament. Requiescat in pace
God save Britain! Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was one of the last memories of the world that no longer exists - she took the throne when Winston Churchill was Prime Minister of the UK, Harry Truman served in the White House and Joseph Stalin ruled in Moscow.
I had assumed that she would outlive all of us. And that no matter what, Elizabeth II would always be here by our side.
