The latest weekly magazine Sieci features an interview by Michał Karnowski with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. We present one of the excerpts from the conversation.
MICHAŁ KARNOWSKI, TYGODNIK SIECI: The differing approaches to the war in Ukraine, from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on the one hand, and Hungary on the other, have frozen its operations. Are there any chances for this cooperation to come back? Is our friendship with Hungary over?
PM MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI: The attitude to the war has indeed put us very far apart. However, I believe that in the course of time, we will again be very much united on all the other issues in which we have shown solidarity, understanding and support. I would very much wish that. We all know that the Visegrad cooperation makes our countries very much stronger. In this case, 1 plus 1 plus 1 plus 1 equals not four but seven or eight. And that is why our group endures despite different governments, sometimes very different, within each country.
Could the Visegrad Group meetings be back?
Yes, I intend to try to work out a formula in which, by clearly naming the divergences and respecting the sensitivity of our Ukrainian friends, we can return to cooperation within the V4 as well as to joint activities with Hungary in those areas where we share common values and interests. I firmly believe in developing such a common ground. The Poles, too, are probably more ready for this today than they were in March or April.
Tłum.K.J.
