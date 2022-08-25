German betrayal of a „befriended” Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggression is obvious. German disloyalty towards the concerns of Poland - a NATO ally, and an EU partner - is a painful truth. The still recent calls to „root Polish security” on Berlin sound like a madman’s dream today. It is obvious that we would be sold out for a few buckets of oil and a few cents discount on Russian gas flowing in for the German economy.
Against this background, what is Poles’ perception of the attitude of the world’s largest democracy, the United States?
Do you think the United States has acted as a loyal ally of Poland in the face of a military threat from Russia?
— this was the question posed to respondents by the Social Changes studio.
The result of the survey, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, is quite clear.
As many as 63 per cent of the respondents answered this question in the affirmative. The opposite view is held by 14 per cent.
By looking at the facts, one can say that this optimism is justified. But in the field of security policy, nothing is given once and for all. Allied commitments are only of value when one is also able to defend oneself. Therefore, it is worth keeping our fingers crossed for the programme of radical strengthening of Polish defence introduced by the head of the Ministry of Defence, Mariusz Błaszczak, under the Act on Homeland Defence prepared by Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński.
Also, we need to remember the strong insularist attitudes in the US. For instance, the popular conservative, pro-Trump commentator Tucker Carlson is taking a shockingly anti-Ukrainian and pro-Moscow tone.
