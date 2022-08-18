In an important conversation between Michał Karnowski and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Assets, Law and Justice politician Jacek Sasin, one of the interesting threads is the question of the consequences of the lack of KPO (the National Recovery Plan) money that is owed to Poland.
The journalist from the ”Sieci” asked Deputy Prime Minister Sasin about the words of President Jaroslaw Kaczynski ( said in the ”Sieci”), warning that the energy transition was a bilateral agreement; the money from the National Recovery Plan was supposed to be used for this purpose as well. If the other side fails to honour the agreement, do we have to acknowledge this truth and focus on protecting citizens?
I share this opinion entirely. In a nutshell: we cannot afford today the energy transition in the formula and at the pace imposed by the European Commission. Given the lack of funds due to Poland, we are even less able to afford it.
— Jacek Sasin states.
And he adds:
‘And I want to make it clear to everyone that this isn’t about politics, about some sort of PiS government pet peeve, but about the unimaginable consequences for the economy and every single citizen. The implementation of the ‘Fit for 55’ programme - with no corresponding huge funds for transformation - would set our development back by decades.
The interviewee for the magazine stresses that calculations by Pekao bank experts show that the cost of decarbonisation for a family of four would amount to more than PLN 0.25 million by the end of this decade. And the cost calculated per individual citizen, whether an old person or a child, is about 64 thousand zlotys.
A government that did attempt such a thing would be immediately rejected by the rapidly impoverishing citizens. Not to mention that it would not be a Polish government, because a Polish government would never allow anything like that to take place.
— Sasin concludes.
The other question - and this thread appears in the conversation - is whether the crazy climate policy might be precisely designed as an instrument to hinder Polish development.
Tłum.K.J.
