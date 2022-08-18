Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Poles on Monday for their support and stressed that the two nations have now reached the greatest agreement in history. This was stated in a video posted on social media on the occasion of the Polish Army Day.
Giving his thanks in Polish
In a speech delivered entirely in Polish with the Polish and Ukrainian flags in the background, Zelensky addressed the Poles as „dear friends, allies and brothers” and stressed that this statement sounds most legitimate coming from a representative of the Ukrainian state.
Our nations have come a long way and have finally reached the greatest agreement in history, on the main issue for Ukrainians and Poles. This is the issue of freedom. It is only together that we can defend the independence of our nations for future generations
— declared Zelensky.
The President noted that Ukrainians and Poles are fighting side by side and will certainly celebrate together „our and your victory in the battle for freedom and our shared European future”.
Many thanks for your historical support. I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Polish Army Day and I wish you only one thing from the bottom of my heart: the quickest possible victory. Praise be to Poland! Praise be to Ukraine!
— Zełensky concluded.
Tłum. K.J.
