Jakub Maciejewski, reporting on the war in Donbass, admitted in an interview with wPolsce.pl TV that the most important battle in Donbass is likely to take place in the Bakhmut region. He also drew attention to the widespread panic caused by a series of explosions in Crimea. Can one finally feel the whiff of victory in the south and east of Ukraine?
The authorities in the city of Bakhmut argue that the Russians will have a second Stalingrad here. For this reason, they want to surround this city. They wish to cut routes in the triangle of the cities of Bakhmut, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk. That is where the main battle in Donbass will take place. The Ukrainians are preparing a very strong defence there. They have created a ‘Maginot line’ of the Donbass there
— Jakub Maciejewski commented in an interview with wPolsce.pl television.
The explosions in Crimea have made one feel a shift in the atmosphere on the Donbass front, a whiff of victory. Chances are that the judgment day is coming for the Russians in Donbass. Of course, the Putin troops continue to have the upper hand, but the explosion in Crimea has also exposed the weakness of Russian society
— Jakub Maciejewski said.
The Russians have been fighting through the quantity of weapons, which were and are in a terrible state, not their quality. This is all due to the massive corruption that prevails in Russia and in its army in particular. In fact, I was carrying out an interview with one of the Ukrainian soldiers and a rocket fell not far from us. There was no explosion. The Russians’ accuracy rate was very poor, but they could afford to keep firing. It is possible that this is now coming to an end. Soldiers from the 93rd brigade as they were shot at with mortars. Out of 10 shells, only one managed to reach the area of their trenches. The same was true of the missiles. Dear Russians, Lenin was wrong, quantity does not make quality. Thanks to the HIMARS, the Russians’ artillery advantage has fallen five times
— admitted our war correspondent.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/610643-the-explosions-in-crimea-have-made-a-change-on-the