Information on Polish war damages in World War II is to be presented on 1 September this year. I hope that this is the first step towards the compensation to be paid to Poland. I know what the figure is, but it will be announced by the Law and Justice (PiS) president on 1 September,”
— Arkadiusz Mularczyk (PiS) said on Wednesday.
In mid-July, Law and Justice (PiS) chairman Jarosław Kaczyński announced that if things go well, the first part of the report on Polish losses during the Second World War will be announced on 1 September; with further two parts of the report to follow in the subsequent months.
On Wednesday on TVP Info, MP Mularczyk, who is in charge of reparations issues, confirmed that „the report is and will be presented soon”. When asked whether on 1 September one would hear what is in the report and what the expectations of the government and the Law and Justice party are on the matter, Mularczyk replied that „such a decision was made by President Jarosław Kaczyński and on 1 September this information will be presented”.
I hope that this is the first major step that will lead us in the future to the compensation of war reparations to Poland
— the Law and Justice MP pointed out.
Announcing the sum
Asked if we know what amount is involved, Mularczyk replied: „I know, but this amount will be announced by the President Kaczyński on 1 September”.
A reliable, proper preparation of a report on the damages that Germany inflicted on Poland during World War II is not a simple and easy process. It involves many years of arduous work by experts in many fields
— the Law and Justice MP pointed out. He added that the work was set back by a two-year pandemic.
In the previous term of the Parliament - since September 2017 - there was a Parliamentary Team for Estimating the Amount of Compensation Due to Poland from Germany for Damage Caused during World War II. The team, headed by Mr Mularczyk, was preparing a report on Poland’s World War II damages and the amount of compensation owed to Poland by Germany.
The war reparations team has not been set up in the current legislature, but Mularczyk has announced that the reparations matter will be pursued. In September 2020, he said the report was being finalised, translated into German and English. The report was presented to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the end of December 2021. As Mularczyk reported at the time, it received a positive feedback.
Tłum. K.J.
