I Love Poland (ILP) is a unique project promoting Poland abroad. It was initiated by the Polish National Foundation and involves the participation of a Polish yacht in the most important and prestigious regattas in the world as well as training the young generation of Polish ocean racing sailors, using a modern yacht, a great team and the best technical solutions.
The ILP yacht, having sailed more than 630 nautical miles in the Baltic Sea Race organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), was the first to cross the finish line. It was the first time the sailing competition has been held on the Baltic Sea.
There were 27 yachts on the start line, with 213 male and female sailors of 18 nationalities on board.
„The pride of another international victory of I Love Poland is not the pride of the operator, but of Poland, under whose colours the yacht is successful. The Polish National Foundation supports the development of young Polish athletes under the PFNteam100 programme. The I Love Poland yacht is part of a very impressive formula of telling the story of Poland through the perspective of success, but also of history, culture and national heritage. We combine sporting activities with educational events and public diplomacy. This is having a tremendous effect. An example, the meeting of the crew of our winning yacht with diplomats in Helsinki”
— said Dr Marcin Zarzecki, President of the Board of the Polish National Foundation.
Throughout the race, the biggest vessels were sailing at the head of the pile, including three Volvo classes: I Love Poland, GP Bullhound and Ambersail 2, and Outsider - TP52. Multiple changes in wind strength and direction resulted in rotations in the leader’s position and a fight for victory right up to the finish line, which was located between the islands, right in the centre of Helsinki.
The yacht of the Polish National Foundation - I Love Poland checked in at the finish line 3 days and 27 minutes after the start. It won the Line Honours trophy and broke the race record among monohulls.
Our crew had been preparing for the event for the last few weeks, doing training on the Bay of Gdańsk. The yacht also competed in the Orvaldi B8 Race. The I Love Poland crew won the Open classification and set a new course record. In addition to preparing the equipment and final training sessions, the yacht was open for a tour before the start in Helsinki, and the people of Helsinki were able to meet the crew. This was only possible thanks to the cooperation of the Polish Embassy in Helsinki.
Tłum. K.J.
