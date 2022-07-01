According to the latest poll of the Social Changes studio commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, the most influential political groupings maintain their popularity. Law and Justice neither gains nor loses. The Confederation is making up ground, and the PSL remains below the electoral threshold.
In our research, 37 percent of respondents declared their willingness to vote for the United Right; that is the same result as in the previous survey.
26 percent of respondents wish to vote for the Civic Coalition, down by 1 percentage point.
Poland 2050 was indicated by 11 percent of respondents, unchanged.
The Left also retained its support with 9 percent of indications.
The Confederation was able to count on 9 percent of the vote, an increase of 2 points compared to the survey a week ago.
The Polish People’s Party recorded a result of 4 percent. - no change. Kukiz‘15 also retains its support - 2 percent.
The Agreement was indicated by 1 percent of respondents; the previous figure was 2 percent.
The declared turnout is 58 per cent. - a drop of 2 points compared to the survey a week ago:
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an online panel from 24 to 27 June 2022. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1051 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/604894-most-recent-poll-on-political-party-support