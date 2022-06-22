In the new issue of the weekly „Sieci”, the former U.S. ambassador to Poland appeals to the world to listen to the voice of the Poles. She also admits that our nation was right about the intentions of the Russians. Georgette Mosbacher believes that we deserve the Nobel Peace Prize on account of our attitude towards Ukrainians.
In an interview given to Dorota Łosiewicz, Georgette Mosbacher comments on the fact that Poland has received almost no support from the European Union:
It is extremely unfortunate that the European Union has become subject to disinformation, a wave of fake news and propaganda from Russia […]. This discussion that is taking place in the European Union regarding Poland and the rule of law is simply unfair […]. This is absurd, and it is a pity that the Union continues to believe these lies […]. I fear that this constant fussing over Poland stems from a misunderstanding of this country, which is a leader in Central and Eastern Europe.
The former US ambassador also stresses that Poland had already warned the world about Russia on many occasions:
But nobody wanted to listen […]. Polish politicians sounded the alarm, but it was largely ignored. The pro-Russian lobby was stronger. And the European Union should finally become independent of Russia and stop nourishing it. The war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin should open everyone’s eyes and make them realise how important it is to gain independence in terms of energy. Today we can observe the extent to which the European Union was wrong about Russia.
Mosbacher also points out to the lack of public discussion on the post war situation:
What I hear over and over again is that Ukraine must win, must regain all its territory. However, we also have to think about what will happen next […]. Do please understand me correctly, what will happen if Russia becomes a satellite of China? What will happen after Ukraine’s victory? What are our expectations? What if Putin remains in power? Will Russia still be a threat? After all, we cannot simply ignore 150 million people in the world’s largest country. We must find a way to make Russia a respectable, safe neighbour. We must find a way to introduce Russia to the nations of the world that want peace. This is something I don’t hear being discussed anywhere
- she said.
Tłum. K.J.
