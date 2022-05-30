Head of government: We have successfully negotiated the KPO; we have finished negotiating the "milestones" and Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Poland on 2 June

— Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in the Parliament on Thursday.

As he stated, „the European Commission has examined this law (the amendment to the law on the Supreme Court), which was presented by President Andrzej Duda, and concluded that it is paving the way for the KPO”.

We have completed the negotiation of milestones. And I want to tell the House that next Thursday, June 2, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is coming here to sign milestones related to the KPO

— declared the Prime Minister.

