We have successfully negotiated the KPO (National Reconstruction Plan); we have completed negotiations of „milestones” and next Thursday, June 2, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Poland to sign „milestones” related to the KPO
— Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in the Parliament on Thursday.
As he stated, „the European Commission has examined this law (the amendment to the law on the Supreme Court), which was presented by President Andrzej Duda, and concluded that it is paving the way for the KPO”.
— declared the Prime Minister.
