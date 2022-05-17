Can Ukraine achieve victory and drive the aggressor beyond its borders? Certainly, the undisputed successes of the Ukrainian army give hope for defeating the aggressor; on the other hand, a ‘dirty peace’ scenario involving Russia annexing further areas in eastern Ukraine is also possible.
What is the opinion of Poles on this issue? Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, conducted a survey on this matter. The respondents were asked the following question:
In your opinion, does Ukraine stand a chance of winning the war with Russia by forcing Russia to withdraw completely from Ukraine and regaining Crimea, Lugansk and Donetsk?
41% of Poles believe in Ukraine’s success. United Right voters are the most optimistic - as many as 63 percent think that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will drive the attackers beyond our neighbour’s borders.
31 percent believe that the authorities in Kiev will not be able to achieve such a goal.
28% have no opinion.
Certainly, the final outcome of the war in Ukraine will be determined by both military action and the ability to inflict strong economic blows on Russia, especially the resignation from Russian raw materials.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an online panel between 6 May and 9 May 2022. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1067 people took part in the survey.
