I experienced first-hand how important it is to have Poles as neighbours, just across the border
— Natasza Hryhiel, who had fled the war in Ukraine with her two daughters to the Polish town of Pleszew, told PAP.
On Saturday, Natasza Hryhiel, along with other refugees and their children who have found shelter in Pleszew near Kalisz, participated in an event called the Polish-Ukrainian Neighbourhood Day. The event took place at the Civic Initiatives Support Centre in Bolesław Krzywousty Street. It was attended by more than 100 people.
Ms Natasza fled from the Donbass area to Pleszew with her two daughters aged 7 and 11. Since her profession is photography, she took photos of the participants during the event. As she told PAP, she feels very safe in Pleszew. She works at a local school in a library and a day-care centre.
Now I have experienced first-hand what it means to have Poles as neighbours. I received a lot of help and something that is now the most important thing for me and my children - the sense of security. We have been given a roof over our heads and I have got a job
— she said.
Open hearts
Another Ukrainian, Oksana Myglias, who has lived in Pleszew for 6 years and currently works as a translator in the local administration office, took part in the event.
Such an event is of great importance for us; it is very important to be able to take a break at least for a while from what is happening in Ukraine. During such meetings, Ukrainian women, despite the burden of experience and sadness, open their hearts, because they can see that the hearts of Poles are open
— she said.
Lucyna Roszak, the coordinator of the centre, told PAP that the aim of the event was to integrate Pleszew residents with refugees from Ukraine.
Apart from social and financial aid, it seems that the most important thing now is to integrate the Polish and Ukrainian communities. We need to create opportunities for common meetings, getting to know one another and seeking out the things that we all have in common
— she said.
There were many attractions organised for children. These included workshops on embroidering cotton sacks and painting porcelain. Children were entertained by employees of the Children’s Home in Pleszew, while scouts organised physical activities. A school music band played in the background, while those willing could take a souvenir photo in a photo booth. Everybody was offered a delicious snack.
