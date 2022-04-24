The voices of criticism of Germany’s scandalous attitude towards the war in Ukraine are not being silenced. Former Prime Minister Beata Szydło has also pointed out that Berlin - apart from declarations - has for many weeks been doing nothing in practice to stop Russian aggression against a sovereign, independent country. According to the Law and Justice MEP, this is a clear violation to the solidarity of the European Union and NATO.
Szydło: Germany is openly violating EU and NATO solidarity
It is becoming increasingly clear not only in Poland but also in the West that Germany is playing the role of a brake mechanism when it comes to sanctions on Russia. A similar situation exists with regard to aid to Ukraine, such as the transfer of military equipment there.
Germany has been saying a lot about the Russian aggression against Ukraine. But is there any real action behind their declarations? The attitude of our western neighbour was condemned, among others, by the former prime minister, now member of the European Parliament of the Law and Justice party Beata Szydło
Weeks pass and Germany, despite verbal declarations, has not changed its policy. They are blocking sanctions on the trade in Russian gas and oil, and refuse to provide Ukraine with military equipment. Germany is openly violating EU and NATO solidarity
— the former prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Tłum. K.J.
