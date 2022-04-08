POLAND WITH UKRAINE

Diplomats are back in the Ukrainian capital. The only ambassador who did not leave Kiev was Bartosz Cichocki!

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki / autor: Twitter/@B_Cichocki
Ambassadors of France and Italy, who had moved from Kiev to Lviv before the outbreak of war, have announced their return to the Ukrainian capital.

The ambassadors of Lithuania and Turkey returned to Kiev on Thursday. The ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania arrived from Lviv and the diplomat of Turkey from Chernivtsi.

The first to return to the Ukrainian capital were representatives of Slovenia. Charge d’affaires Bostjan Lesjak appeared in Kiev already on 27 March; Ambassador Tomasz Mencin is still residing in Rzeszów.

Since the beginning of the Russian aggression, the only ambassador who never left Kiev was the Polish ambassador Bartosz Cichocki.

