For more than a month now, Ukrainian forces have successfully contained the Russian invasion of our neighbour. The Russian army - before the war, aspiring to the title of „second army of the world” - is stuck on most fronts and is also suffering very heavy losses. The morale and training of the occupying forces have proved dramatically weak, and most of the equipment used appears to be that of a previous era.
A survey conducted by Social Changes on behalf of the portal wPolityce.pl shows that the vast majority of Poles recognise the problems of the Russian army, and agree with the opinion that Putin’s army has in fact discredited itself. We asked the following question:
Do you agree with the opinion that the Russian army discredited itself during the aggression against Ukraine, showing incompetence, lack of proper training, poor leadership and mostly outdated equipment?
As many as 77% of respondents answered in the affirmative. Only 8 percent of those surveyed held the opposite view.
Although the Russian army is suffering defeat after defeat and is unable to break through Ukrainian lines of defence, its superiority in numbers is so great that Ukraine needs support from the West. As experts point out, this is primarily in the area of air defence.
SEE ALSO: OUR SURVEY. More than half of Poles support the NATO peace mission in Ukraine. High level of support also among the opposition’s voters
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an internet panel between 18 and 21 March 2022. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1074 people took part in the survey.
Tłum.K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/592631-poles-the-russian-army-discredited-itself-in-ukraine