Social media is conquered by a footage of a Ukrainian soldier stationed in Donbass, who addressed a certain „appeal” to Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Oleksandr Mazur, a soldier with 115,000 followers on Instagram, recorded a video in which he made an appeal to his compatriots in Poland, as he was asked to by other Ukrainian soldiers. In the video, Mazur also addressed the PiS president, whom he referred to as „Jareczek”.
„I would like to address Jaroslaw Kaczynski”.
In the beginning, Mazur thanked Poles for the help they are offering to Ukraine. He also thanked his compatriots outside the country who are as well involved in providing aid. He admitted, however, that there are 1 percent of his compatriots who… „drink from the thread” and even boast about it in social media. Such behaviour, Mazur says, irritates Ukrainian soldiers who risk their lives every day fighting the Russian invaders.
“This is a public request to our Ukrainians. We should train them not to post these things in a public space, because our soldiers will get pissed off”
— says the soldier.
And the best thing I can do is to address Jaroslaw Kaczynski. (…) Mr Jareczek, I know how to solve the problem…
— he adds.
Mazur claims that he has an idea what to do with those men and women from Ukraine who „fuck up” in Poland.
Mr Jareczek, if the police detain some boys, Ukrainians, when they’re f…ing up, drinking, shouting something, please don’t give them any fines. Send them to Ukraine instead. We will train them here. We’ll solve the problem of alcoholism right away. A couple of blows here and he won’t want to drink for the rest of his life
— Mazur states in simple, soldierly words.
The same applies to his female compatriots.
And the same with Ukrainian women. If they’re dancing, messing up, please send them off as well. We need their hands here, too. Soldiers need to have something cooked for them. If someone doesn’t know how to behave and misses Ukraine very much, then please send them away here. If someone is stupid and does not understand that there is a war going on, we will train him here in no time.
— assures the soldier.
Tłum.K.J.
