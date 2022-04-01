Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev has announced that all Russian diplomats who had been ordered to leave Poland have already left the territory of the Republic of Poland - diplomatic ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told PAP on Monday.
Russian diplomats have left Poland
Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Wednesday that the Russian diplomats and specified staff had been ordered to leave Poland within five days. The expulsion of 45 people from the diplomatic staff of the Russian embassy was requested by the Interior Ministry. It concerned people who conducted intelligence activities in Poland under so-called diplomatic cover.
Jasina told the Polish Press Agency on Monday that the Russian ambassador to Poland had informed that all Russian diplomats who had been ordered to leave Polish territory had already done so. The Foreign Ministry spokesman added that he was waiting for information from the Polish embassy in Moscow on the possible expulsion of Polish diplomats from Russia as a form of retaliation.
Last Wednesday, a spokesman for the minister coordinator of special services Stanislaw Żaryn explained that the expelled were Russian service officers and their collaborators who officially had diplomatic status.
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreyev was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday. After leaving the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he told journalists that he had been informed of the Polish authorities’ decision to expel Russian diplomats from Poland. The representative of the Russian Federation maintained that - in his opinion - there were no grounds for such a decision and announced „retaliatory measures”.
Tłum. K.J.
