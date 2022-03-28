It was a very important, symbology filled speech, reflecting the historical moment very well. The Moscow slaughterer heard that there is no one who believes his lies; instead everyone in the free world can see his terrible crimes. The free world is with Ukraine, a democratic, sovereign state that is fighting bravely.
It was of particular significance for us Poles that in his address to the whole world, listened to attentively throughout Europe and the USA, John Paul II and Solidarity were invoked as symbols of the struggle for freedom. This took place in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, which had been raised from the ruins; in the city of freedom, which by decision of the criminal tyrants of the 20th century was destined to disappear. This has its importance at the very moment when a new criminal tyrant has moved in to attack.
President Biden’s speech addressed three fundamental dimensions of current events: moral, political-military and economic. Here are the five most important statements that are worth remembering.
Firstly, NATO and the United States will not allow even an inch of land of the Alliance countries to be given away, and Moscow’s slaughterer shouldn’t even consider attacking any of them. Biden also named the stakes of the war in this context: saving the international order. If he fails on that front, in this war, the whole world will sink into an inferno of numerous conflicts and wars, for the frozen, heated conflicts are innumerable.
In the second place, the United States is helping and will continue to help Ukraine in its fight against the barbaric invader (‘we are with you’, already more than a billion dollars’ worth of aid after the attack), but - we must also make this clear - American troops will not fight in this war.
And third, the way to defeat Putin, in President Biden’s view, is through such painful sanctions and such a radical shift away from Russian hydrocarbons that the Russian economy will regress by decades, its money will become utter junk, and the country will become irrelevant in every dimension. This along with the isolation and struggle of the Ukrainians are supposed to overthrow Putin.
Fourthly, and this is partly due to the above, strategically Putin has already lost the war, and the side effect of his actions is a unification of the West so far unimaginable. However, we are facing a „long battle”, the „most important test” in recent history. The next generation must defend freedom.
Fifthly, Poland today stands for freedom, democracy, the ability to make sacrifices for the sake of others, and humanitarian aid. We are not only a frontline country, but a decision-making one in the most important battle in the free world since the fall of communism, and perhaps even longer.
„Do not fear!” - concluded the leader of the United States and the entire free world. Hopefully, it will be followed by tangible results, because neither we nor the Ukrainians have any fear. But in the face of such a threat, the whole world, including NATO, the UN, the EU and the USA, must get to grips with rapid concrete action. Including on a peacekeeping mission, which is today the most definite plan to stop the terrible massacre being carried out by the Russians on the territory of the sovereign Ukrainian state.
„I don’t need a lift; I need weapons” - said President Zelenski in response to the American proposal to evacuate him from Kiev. His words are still valid.
