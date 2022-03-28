We are a nation that has never attacked anyone - in fact, we have always wanted and still want to live in peace - but if someone attacks us, they have to expect that we will stand firm to defend our homeland
— stated President Andrzej Duda.
At a press conference in Brussels, the president was asked about „threats from Russia against Poland”.
There is a saying in Poland: „no threat, no fear”. We are a nation that wants to live in peace. We are a nation which has never attacked anyone, especially over the last century. We have always wanted to live in peace, and if someone was attacking, we were the ones being attacked
— replied the president.
„We are non-aggressive and do not want to attack anyone”
He reassured that Poland „still wants to live in peace”.
We have broken out from behind the Iron Curtain, regained full sovereignty, independence, economic freedom, in order to live reasonably comfortably, to develop, grow prosperous, explore the world, in order to be world citizens, and this is exactly as we wish it to remain. This is our aspiration - as a society and as a nation. We are non-aggressive and do not want to attack anyone
— Duda said.
At the same time, he stressed: „But we must be prepared in case someone attacks us. Should anyone want to strike at us, be it from the north or east, or from any other direction, they have to be aware that we will stand firm to defend our homeland.
I assure you that our homeland is sufficiently large to provide us with a place to bury our attackers
- added the President.
