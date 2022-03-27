GRAPHIC

This picture is making waves online! While Poland is helping refugees, Germany wants to impose sanctions on us and is paying Russia for gas

So how is the situation regarding helping Ukraine? What is Germany doing? This graphic is making waves on Twitter.

The image perfectly describes the situation of the conflict in Ukraine and its implications.

The picture shows a network of dependencies. We see Poland helping Ukraine and accepting refugees from this country. And what does Germany do in this situation? They pay in cash for Russian gas while trying to impose sanctions on… Poland. Meanwhile, Russia is raining bombs on Ukraine.

Tłum. K.J.

Autor

Zdjęcie Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland

Facts from Poland - a reliable source of information about Poland, created by a popular political Polish portal wPolityce.pl

