Rev. Zbigniew Kras, chaplain to the President of the Republic of Poland, has written a prayer „A plea for peace in the world”.
It was born from the need of the heart, during the morning prayer vigil, even before the bestial aggression of Russia on Ukraine.
„There are no good wars only evil ones bringing harm, injustice, suffering and death. For the first time on Facebook, I ask for prayer and encourage you to spread the word,”
— he wrote. It is recited not only in Polish, but also in Ukrainian, English, Russian and even Arabic.
A plea for peace
— appealed Father Zbigniew Kras.
Response from the world
The prayer was not only taken up by the faithful and priests in Polish dioceses, but also began to be recited in Rome, London and other countries. At the request of those interested, it has already been translated into Ukrainian, English, Russian and even Arabic.
The prayer in Ukrainian
Fr Kras invites his Ukrainian brothers and sisters to pray with him:
Dear recipients, please pass on to those Ukrainians you know, welcome home or meet. Let us pray together.
The prayer in English
Earlier he had made available a prayer in English.
God can hear and understand every human language. Please pray for the war to stop, for peace to return and for people to speak the language of love. Please send it to all the continents
— encouraged the priest.
The prayer in Russian
He also encouraged the Russians, who do not support Putin’s criminal aggression, to pray.
I encourage to pray also Russians and for Russians. Many of them do not support the war. May God change hearts and minds through our prayers. Please pass this prayer on to those who pray in Russian.
The prayer in Arabic
Rivers of blood and tears are flowing in Ukraine. This is not just a military operation but a war that spreads death, destruction and misery. These were the words of Pope Francis delivered only yesterday. What nobody probably expected, our prayer was translated into Arabic by Sherif, a Muslim. He stands in solidarity with us in pleading with God for peace. Thank you. I hope that our prayer will reach those who speak this language.
— Fr Kras wrote on Facebook.
At the end of every Holy Mass, all churches in Poland pray for peace and an end to the war in Ukraine.
