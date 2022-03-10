My parish is by no means unique. Last week we collected two vans full of the most urgent donations (carefully thought out, according to the demand agreed at the border); there will be more on Tuesday. At the same time we are constantly collecting money to help Ukraine and the Ukrainians. I watch for a while as large denominations of money come in.
Everyone I know is trying to find ways to help. We are involved in all of this. A friend took in two women with children. Another friend gave his entire flat to two families.
I recall today the situation just a few months ago, when the Poles faced a major dilemma in the face of a hybrid attack from Belarus. The dictator there, Aleksandr Lukashenko, was bringing people from all over the world, promising them access to the European Union and then throwing them across the border with Poland. The idea was to break through a passageway, to paralyse our country - probably with the prospect of an attack on Ukraine already being prepared at the time.
On the one hand, we knew that this alleged migrant crisis on the border was an artificially provoked action, part of a hybrid war. On the other hand, we were morally blackmailed: if we spoke out about it, if we defended ourselves, we would supposedly cease to be Westerners or even Christians. We endured, clenching our teeth in helpless anger at the lies and insults we were then flooded with.
The Western media first fed lies about the nature of events on the Belarus-Poland border, and now they are surprised that the truth does not match the manipulation they have duplicated. But the good thing is that at least now they are telling the truth.
It is now clear that the Poles have recognised the situation with great precision and wisdom. That supposed ‘migrant crisis’ was a prelude to an attack on Ukraine, and the aim was to paralyse Poland’s and Europe’s aid capacity as soon as Putin’s tanks attack Kiev.
Today we have no time to lose, because there is a real tragedy unfolding, because people are suffering, because they really are refugees and we are truly the first safe country. The Moscow death machine is trying to make Ukraine into a second Chechnya. We also know that yesterday, Georgia, today Ukraine, the next Baltic States and then Poland - as the late President of Poland, Lech Kaczyński, warned. Or perhaps in a different order. Or all of them at the same time.
But we also need to remember that this is only the very beginning of the challenge. Today there are already one million refugees. If the war continues, this may be increased several times over. A great deal of work, sacrifice, consistency and perseverance will be needed.
In this context, the continued blocking of EU funds for Poland is unacceptable. This is also a blow to the Ukrainians, who must be given the opportunity of a normal life on our territory in the shortest possible time.
Tłum. K.J.
