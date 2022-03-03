As a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, many refugees from the war-ravaged country have headed for countries bordering Ukraine, including Poland. Take a look at this photographic report by Andrzej Skwarczyński from Przemyśl. It clearly shows that Poles are helping their neighbours in this troubled time.
Our reporter points out that the help for refugees in Przemyśl is very well organized; there are many representatives of different services on site as well as scout troops, lifeguards and volunteers.
In addition, people offer free lifts and accommodation to refugees. They also bring food and nappies for children.
Train with refugees from Ukraine
More than 100 women and children evacuated from Ukraine arrived in a special medical train from Mościsk to Warsaw on Sunday. Before that, most of the people got off in Przemyśl.
The train arrived from Mościsk (Lviv region) in Ukraine. Dr Artur Zaczyński, the head of the National Hospital which will receive wounded Ukrainians as a priority, was on the train. As he told PAP, more than 600 mothers with young children, specifically 250 women and 350 children, were evacuated from Ukraine on Saturday night. Most of them have already disembarked in Przemyśl and some in Lublin, he added.
About 140 mothers with children are heading to Warsaw and Lublin, the rest got off in Przemyśl
— he told.
A special medical train prepared to carry injured people from Ukraine left Warsaw on Saturday. Part of the train’s wagons contained humanitarian aid, which was transferred to the Lviv region. The rest of the train consisted of hospital carriages, which were tested on the route between Warsaw and Medyka.
Błażej Poboży, deputy head of the Ministry of the Interior and Administration, told Radio ZET on Sunday morning that Minister Mariusz Kamiński had decided not to limit the train only to training sessions and that 600 women and children from Ukraine were eventually taken on board.
The initiative to help the wounded from Ukraine was taken by specialists from the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration in Warsaw. The medical train is prepared to transport 160 wounded, 80 of them in a lying position. Oxygen therapy can be administered there.
tkwl/PAP
