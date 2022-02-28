We have built unity around the most far-reaching sanctions package on Russia in EU history
— Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated after the conclusion of an emergency European Council summit. The package is designed to fundamentally restrict Russia’s access to technology and money.
The EU summit, dedicated to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, closed on the night from Thursday to Friday.
At a press conference, the prime minister announced that the heads of states and governments had managed to „build and maintain unity around the most far-reaching package of sanctions on Russia in the history of the European Union.”
This package will lead to a fundamental restriction in access to technology, as well as to money for the Russian regime
— Morawiecki stressed.
He added that the package is related to the „unprecedented attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine - an attack that threatens its territorial integrity and sovereignty”.
The head of government reported that during his speech at the European Council, he pointed out the „huge risks that are associated with this crucial moment in the history of Europe, possibly even of the world”, which is the Russian armed invasion.
We cannot let this situation proceed without consequences; we cannot simply leave Ukraine alone, and it is very important that a great many countries have spoken out in a similar voice to ours here today. And virtually all leaders agreed that the package must be powerful, and it is indeed highly fundamental
— the Prime Minister stated.
He pointed out that the EU sanctions include exclusion from financing 70% of the banking market and restrictions on access to money for many sectors.
This together constitutes a huge cost for Russia
— Morawiecki assessed.
Morawiecki also said that Belarus had been added to the list of sanctions, which he described as Putin’s „partner in the attack on Ukraine”.
Later, when questioned by journalists, Morawiecki admitted that there was no unanimity among the participants on the issue of disconnecting Russia from the key global banking communication system SWIFT.
He said, however, that such unanimity was „close to being reached”.
Asked about Germany’s position on Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT and Nord Stream 2, the head of government suggested asking Chancellor Olaf Scholz directly.
