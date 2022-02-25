What would the consequences be of allowing migrants who stormed the Polish border? Dawid Wildstein from TVP shared an interesting opinion.
During the attack on the border from Belarus, many politicians and celebrities argued that all those who want to enter Poland should be able to enter.
Platform’s ideas
This issue was addressed by Dawid Wildstein. The journalist drew attention to the Russian invasion of Donbas and the possible consequences for Poland if the government had used the ideas of, among others, some Civic Platform (PO) politicians.
Now think what would have happened if we had listened to Stuhr, Ochojska, PO clowns, Szczerba or Jachira. The border would be demolished by now. Under attack from Russia. Putin’s agents everywhere. Daily provocations. Seriously. What PO and its celebrities did then - it was a betrayal of Poland
— we can read in his entry.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/587125-we-would-have-putins-agents-everywhere-by-now