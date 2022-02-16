The world’s largest American twin-engine Boeing 777 aircraft landed on Monday in the early afternoon at the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszów. It is another of the large aircraft with which American soldiers have been coming to Poland over the last few days. On Monday, two such machines landed in Jasionka. The Polish Press Agency has unofficially established that a total of 600 soldiers have arrived in the aircraft. Also on Monday, before noon, a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III landed in Podkarpacie, carrying several dozen tons of military equipment.
However, the army does not provide information about the transports carrying soldiers and equipment.
„We do not release information on this subject. These are operational data” - Deputy Spokesperson of the Operational Command of the Types of the Armed Forces
- kmdr Lieutenant Anna Maciejowska-Krześniak told PAP.
Another plane which landed just before 3 p.m. at the airport in Jasionka was a Boeing 762, which was chartered by the American army. The inscription on the machine indicated that the plane belongs to the American charter airline Omni Air International. About 200 soldiers disembarked from the machine and went to nearby tents set up next to the airport tarmac. Another plane with American soldiers is expected in the evening. The Polish Press Agency (PAP) has unofficially established that over 1,000 American soldiers will arrive in Jasionka on Monday. This is the largest number of American soldiers who have so far arrived in Poland in one day.
On Saturday, the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak announced that American soldiers from the 82nd division numbering almost 5 thousand will join the 5 thousand soldiers already stationed in Poland. As he pointed out „the additional soldiers will reinforce American forces in the south-eastern part of our country”.
The US defence ministry announced on Friday that the US would deploy an additional 3,000 military personnel to Poland in the coming days.
In early February, the US administration decided to deploy additional troops to Poland and Romania. About 1,700 American soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division, who previously took part, among others, in the evacuation of civilians from Afghanistan, were sent to Poland, while about 1,000 American soldiers from Germany were transferred to Romania.
NATO has stressed that the temporary deployment of forces to Poland is part of measures to strengthen the alliance’s eastern flank and reassure the fears of US allies in the face of a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine.
Tłum. K.J.
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/585809-more-us-soldiers-have-arrived-in-poland