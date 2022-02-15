Wearing an expensive suit with a crumpled piece of paper, conjugating the words ‘PiS’ and ‘Kaczyński’ hundreds of times, Donald Tusk has been convincing Poles for six months that he would govern better today; that he has understood his mistakes; that he now has an idea of how to run the country.
Has he managed to convince Poles? According to a survey conducted by Social Changes studio, commissioned by the portal wPolityce.pl, the answer is negative.
We asked respondents the following question:
If Donald Tusk wins power in the next election, do you think he will govern better than in 2007 - 2015 when he held the premiership?
A positive answer in total was indicated by 32 per cent of respondents, but only 12 per cent of them said they were strongly convinced about it. Yet as many as 47 per cent of Poles do not believe in such a turn of events!
That is an important survey. Regardless of current polls (which are strongly influenced by pandemic fatigue), it is clear that the negative public perception of Tusk’s government is still very strong, and almost half of Poles do not want to see him in charge of the country.
The survey was conducted using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method on an internet panel between 4-7 February 2022. The survey was conducted on a nationwide, representative (in terms of: gender, age, size of place of residence) sample of Poles. N=1078 people took part in the survey.
Tłum. K.J.
