The „Poland, I’m in Love” campaign honors all Home Army members, but this video focuses on young women in its ranks, who fought and lost their lives. Introducing a few medics, couriers, Intelligence operatives and soldiers, we honor thousands these few represent.
On the 80th anniversary of renaming Poland’s Union of Armed Struggle, one of the largest and most efficient armed resistance organizations in German-occupied Europe, the Home Army, the IPN Office of International Cooperation is releasing a video commemorating the Home Army women. The production is part of „Poland, I’m in Love” campaign, recently introduced by the Institute President Karol Nawrockiand meant to honor all people who served in the underground force.
Most of them belonged to the young generation, and people that age want to love, be loved, and are prepared to sacrifice a lot for that love. The reason why so many young boys and girls joined the Home Army, ready to fight the occupant and risk their lives, was also love – but greater and deeper than a youthful emotion: love for Poland.
With 80 profiles of key people, exhibits, debates and publications, the IPN tributes all Home Army members. The video, however, commemorates young women who fought the occupant and lost their lives in the process. Introducing a few medics, couriers and messengers, Intelligence operatives and soldiers, we honor thousands that these few represent.
Take, for instance, Anna Smoleńska, designer of the „Fighting Poland symbol” and victim of KL Auschwitz; take Janina Przysiężniak, courier and medic seven months pregnant when murdered by communist Security Services; take Zofia Jarkowska-Krauze, medic fallen in the Warsaw Uprising eighteen days after her wedding; take Wanda Węgierska, courier beheaded for espionage in Berlin.
In addition to the stories of these young women, there’s a story behind the video, particularly the music. Recently, we were contacted by Mr. Allan Roy Wilson, songwriter, author, and teacher of Lethbridge, Canada, who’d experienced a personal tragedy two decades ago. Mr. Wilson offered us his song, „I Just Want You to Come Home” composed in memory of his late son, as soundtrack for a commemoration project of our choice. The piece, very universal in its expression of grief and loss, seemed naturally suited for a video portraying young Home Army women who sacrificed their lives for their country.
Before his death, Joshua Wilson told his parents, „We all did our best,” and, „I want you two to go on.” WWII is long over, but the sacrifice of that generation allowed us, Poles, to go on. That’s why we need to remember the people who did their best and paid the ultimate price.
Source: IPN
Publikacja dostępna na stronie: https://wpolityce.pl/facts-from-poland/585641-home-army-girls-video